Kupala Theater holds special party for 100th anniversary of Galina Makarova

On the occasion of the 100th birthday of the People's Artiste of Belarus Galina Makarova, Kupala Theater held a special party in honor of the legend. Viewers will be able to see documentary shots from performances, movies from the life chronicle. Actors Gennady Ovsyannikov and Zinaida Zubkova, as well as friends, fellow countrymen, relatives, guests from distant America, will share their memories, stories of Makarova’s theatrical life.