Legendary Pavlinka in online format

Tomorrow, the play will be broadcast to the whole world in the online format. Such a gift will be presented to the audience by Yanka Kupala Theatre on the Theater Day, March 27. The most popular performance of Belarus will be broadcast on the Internet to the whole world. You can use a special mobile application in any operator of Belarus and other countries of the world without authorization.



High quality multi-camera art photography will allow you to virtually find yourself in the theater hall of the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater and see the performance on the stage from different angles. Subtitles in Russian will also be available. The show starts tomorrow at 19:00.

