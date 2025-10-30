Listapad-2025: Award from President of Belarus Goes to Russian People's Artist Dmitry Pevtsov

The first chords of the Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" have sounded. For the 31st time, the Belarusian capital welcomes cinephiles from around the world.

The opening film was a sports saga directed by Belarusian filmmaker Dmitry Soroka. The President of Belarus awarded the special prize, "For Preserving and Developing the Traditions of Spirituality in Cinema," to Russian People's Artist Dmitry Pevtsov.

Vladimir Karachevsky, General Director of the State Unitary Enterprise "KinoVideoprokat," remarked:

"As a film distributor, I can even note that the interest in the festival remains strong. Over two weeks of screenings, we observed through electronic sales that people want to see films of various genres, different scales—films made by both masters and young filmmakers. That’s why our festival is in demand; it is apolitical, timeless, and fashion-independent. It is a festival for the people."*