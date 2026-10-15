"Listapad" to Screen Oscar-Nominated Animated Film "Three Sisters"

The 32nd Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" will feature a screening of the animated film "Three Sisters," which has been nominated for a 2026 Oscar in the "Best Animated Short Film" category. This was announced to journalists by Konstantin Andryushechkin, program director for the festival’s main animation competition, as reported by BELTA.

"We will be joined by Russian animator Konstantin Bronzit—a Merited Artist of the Russian Federation, member of both the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques and the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and a three-time Oscar nominee. He will present his animated film 'Three Sisters,' which received an Oscar nomination this year," said Konstantin Andryushechkin.

The animation competition will take place at the "Belarus" cinema from October 31 to November 3. Audiences will have the chance to see outstanding examples of global animation. The competitive program features 50 original animated films, ranging from 5 to 29 minutes in length, representing 23 countries. Of these, 14 are intended for children, while 36 are aimed at an adult audience. The program is organized into five separate screening collections. Russia has the largest number of entries, with significant representation also coming from France and Iran—nations that are leaders in the field of animation. In addition, Sergey Ainutdinov—an Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Arts, and Chairman of the Board of the Sverdlovsk branch of the Union of Artists of Russia—will present his film "Flight" and hold a master class. A master class will also be conducted by Alexey Alexeev, a filmmaker who has won over 15 international Grand Prix awards.

"We strive to curate a program featuring the best films from across the globe, many of which have already garnered international acclaim. Two of the films were part of the competition program at the Cannes Film Festival, and two others participated in the Berlin International Film Festival—including one that won a Crystal Bear," summarized Konstantin Andryushechkin.

The 32nd Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" will take place from October 30 to November 6 under the slogan "Watch. Live. Appreciate." The competition will feature over 130 films from 55 countries. Screenings will be held at five key venues in Minsk: the Moskva, Pobeda, Tsentralny, Belarus, and Pioner cinemas. Furthermore, master classes and creative meetings will be hosted at Belarusfilm, the Belarusian State Academy of Arts (BSAA), the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts (BSUCA), and the House of Cinema. The festival will also include dedicated days for the cinema of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, India, and China—all of which, this year, will be focused on the theme of women.