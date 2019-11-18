Elizabeth Misnikova takes part in filming video presentations for Junior Eurovision 2019

This is a short video that will anticipate the performance of the Belarusian representative. The shooting took place in Katowice. As the plot runs, Elizabeth looks through a telescope, with it she is transferred to another space, which resembles the landscapes of Silesia (southern region of Poland). The Junior Eurovision will be held there this year. Viewers will evaluate the result of the filming process on November 24 during the show. Its broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24.



The opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision 2019 will take place in Katowice in 3 hours. It will be held at the Silesian Theater. A fashion show on the red carpet awaits our representative.



