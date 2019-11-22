Lord of the Dance to perform in Minsk

Lord of the Dance will play "dangerous games" with the Belarusian public. The most titled and famous dance company from Ireland has come to Minsk with a new program. During 20 years on the stage, the show has attracted over 10 million viewers. Today, a troupe of 50 people has landed at the National Airport. After Minsk show, "The Lords" will continue their tour. The next Irish dance concert will take place in St. Petersburg.



