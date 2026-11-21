Belarusian singer Margo Zingman has become the winner of the IV International Competition “Our Generation”.

The representative of Belarus captivated both the audience and the members of the jury, scoring a total of 572 points. Eighteen countries took part in the contest.

At the competition Margo Zingman performed the song “I Hold the Light in My Palms”, for which the music and lyrics were written by Russian composer Maxim Fadeev.