Maxim Ryzhenkov Meets with Representatives of Omani Delegation

On December 20, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed cooperation in the field of culture and education with representatives of the Omani delegation.

The meeting took place during the Omani delegation's visit to open an exhibition of traditional Omani silverware at the National Art Museum of Belarus. The participants discussed the possibility of involving the National Museum of Oman in the project to build a new National History Museum of the Republic of Belarus, in accordance with the invitation of the Belarusian head of state.