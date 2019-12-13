International Children's Contest "Vitebsk-2022" to be held for 20th time

The XX International Children's Competition started July 13 as part of the Slavianski Bazaar festival. There are 15 participants on the stage of the Concert Hall "Vitebsk". For the first time Mexico is represented. Our Yelisey Kasich opened the contest. The competition features 15 strong voices. Today the talents will present a song in their native language. And if Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan are expected in the list of contestants, it is especially pleasant to understand that political turbulence was not an obstacle for arrival of children from Estonia, Czech Republic, Canada, and Italy. And every single performer was really qualified to make it into the top 15.



Yulia Gavrilova, representative of Russia at the XX International Children's Music Contest "Vitebsk-2022":



"Of course, there is some excitement. As my teacher says, absolutely everybody gets nervous before the stage, but when I go on stage, the excitement disappears. I have already participated in TV projects, "Junior Eurovision". I was a finalist, a finalist of "The Blue Bird" and "Battle of the Talents".



Yelisey Kasich, representative of Belarus at the XX International Children's Music Contest "Vitebsk-2022":



"I am absolutely satisfied with myself now, but I know that I can do even better. I do not intend to relax, because I need the result. I will do my best. Any competitor, if you ask them, they want the Grand Prix. I am no exception. That is the interest of the competition."



The jury chairman is Vasily Rainchik, the People's Artiste of Belarus and founder of the famous "Verasy".



Belarus had only 5 Grand Prix out of 20. Will there be one more? The name of the winner will be announced at the opening ceremony of the festival.



