International Christmas Festival Heavens takes place in Minsk

Puppet troupes from Belarus, Estonia, Ukraine present their holiday performances at the festival. A guest from Lithuania will introduce the audience to the theater of one actor. The best performances will be chosen in several categories.

In addition to the fabulous performances master-classes are held in the educational center of St Elisabeth Convent.

