Minsk Hosts the 5th Festival of Arts of Belarusians of the World

The 5th Festival of Arts of Belarusians of the World has kicked off in Minsk. This creative marathon has brought together 250 participants from 13 countries—compatriots from the United States, Italy, Estonia, Germany, Russia, Lithuania, Poland, and elsewhere.

This year, the festival’s central theme is "Belarus — Our Beloved Mother." Notably, more than 3 million Belarusians currently live outside the country.

Throughout the week, participants will take part in discussion forums, exhibitions, and tours of the capital’s landmarks, culminating in a gala concert. The concert program will feature amateur vocal and dance groups from Belarusian communities abroad, as well as solo performers. Performances will also be held in the regions.