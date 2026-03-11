Minsk International Book Fair to open on March 17

Preparations for the 33rd Minsk International Book Fair are nearing completion in the capital. It opens on March 17. Six exhibition days lie ahead. Authors from 23 countries, from Armenia to Cuba, will present their publications. Around 500 exhibitors will display their products at booths. The program includes master classes, presentations, meetings with authors, and interactive areas.

The book fair is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the CIS and the Year of the Belarusian Woman.

This year's forum focuses on the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Year of the Belarusian Woman. Book presentations will also take place during the fair, including "Tales of the Peoples of the CIS," "Time Has Chosen," and a collection of works by Yanka Kupala, Yakub Kolas, and Maxim Bogdanovich in the languages of the CIS countries. We'll also see a recently released book on display: "Together! Great Victory." Five thousand copies have been printed. The traditional International Symposium of Writers and Writers "Pismennik i Chas" will also be held at the book forum. This year, authors from all CIS countries will participate. A separate booth will be dedicated to female writers. For the first time, the forum will feature collective regional booths.

Denis Yezersky, Deputy Minister of Information of Belarus:

"A large number of publishing houses, small ones, are interested and willing to participate in our exhibition. This is a definite record. We've always focused on large publishers, both our own and, for example, Russian or foreign. But here, we're seeing interest from smaller publishers who are doing well and producing a fairly large volume of literature. And, in general, this is a good indicator for us."

The book fair is open from March 17-22 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and is free.