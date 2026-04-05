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Minsk to Host the 32nd International Film Festival Listapad from October 30 to November 6
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The 32nd Minsk International Film Festival Listapad will be held from October 30 to November 6, 2026, the Ministry of Culture has announced.
The organizing committee approved the festival's regulations. The festival will include eight competition screenings and numerous non-competition events.
Applications for the competition screenings will be accepted from April 10 to July 31, 2026.
Information of the terms and conditions for participation is available on the Ministry of Culture's website.