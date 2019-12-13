Minsk International Film Festival Listapad to start on November 4

The XXVIII Minsk International Film Festival Listapad is starting this week. Films from all over the world will be demonstrated in Minsk and other cities from November 4 till November 11.



A record number of 1360 films from 89 countries have been submitted to this year's Listapad. This is the first time the animated films are included in the competition. At the closing ceremony, the Belarusian state band "Pesnyary" will present composition "The Golden Leaf" timed to the event.



Tickets for the XXVIII Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" are on sale now. The detailed festival poster is available at the website of the festival.



