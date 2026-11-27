Mir Castle has entered a global top 100 ranking, securing the 89th spot overall and the 69th position among European sites.

What makes this ranking unique is that it is based on the opinions of travelers rather than experts. Analysts examined thousands of authentic reviews and conducted editorial verifications. Notably, this international recognition comes as the complex prepares for a major historical milestone: in 2027, Mir Castle will celebrate its 500th anniversary.

In anticipation of this significant date, the museum is enhancing its exhibitions with digital content, reconstructing a section of an Italian-style garden, and preparing commemorative publications.

It is worth noting that in 2000, the Mir Castle complex became the first historical and cultural site in Belarus to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.