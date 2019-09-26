3.42 RUB
World premieres at Yuri Bashmet festival
One day is left until the official opening of XIV Yuri Bashmet Festival! The program includes nine concerts. The Estonian composer Erkki-Sven Tuyr will perform on the stage of the Belarusian State Philharmonic. The Belarusian audience will listen to his symphony "Myths" and fantasma for the orchestra for the first time.
The best Turkish pianist Fazyl Say is among the musical guests of the festival. His works are performed by the orchestras around the world. He will perform the original ''Silk Road'' and Mozart together with Rostislav Krimer Orchestra at the Belarusian State Philharmonic.
