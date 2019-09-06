Museums and theaters expand cultural program for residents and guests of festive Brest

Brest museums and theaters have expanded the cultural program.



The international festival of theaters and books "Bookcase" started in the Brest Puppet Museum. The poster includes 70 cultural events.



The performances will be presented by troupes from 6 countries including Poland, Israel, Russia, Estonia and Ukraine. In total, more than thirty fairy tales will be shown. The largest archaeological museum "Berestye" has updated the exhibition to 1200 exhibits. The museum will open for guests tomorrow with knight tournaments and theatrical compositions.