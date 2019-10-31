Belteleradiocompany musicians conquer European venues

The Belteleradiocompany Academic Choir is getting ready for a world tour with Hans Zimer. The film composer is famous for his music for such Hollywood films as The Dark Knight, Gladiator and Da Vinci Code. 15 choir soloists with German hitmaker will go to conquer European venues with program “Music for Cinema” tomorrow. The tour includes Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal and Spain. In total the choir will spend a month and a half with the master.



In a few days the Belteleradiocompany Symphony Orchestra will perform on the stage of the Elbe Philharmonic in Hamburg. Our musicians will present the Heroic Symphony and the Egmont overture by Ludwig Van Beethoven at one of the world's classic venues.



