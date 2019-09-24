3.42 RUB
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London to perform at Yuri Bashmet festival
Minsk will be visited by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. Such a unique event will be held on Friday, as a part of the grand opening of the international festival of Yuri Bashmet. The poster advertisement of the two-week forum contains nine concerts. Traditionally the invited guests will perform in the Upper Town, on the stages of the Palace of the Republic and the Belarusian State Philharmonic. Grammy awards winners, Spain's violinist Letizia Moreno and Turkish pianist Fazyl Say are going to perform. Petrovshchina subway station will be transformed into a concert hall at night.
Ticket sales for the night concert in the subway station will start in the coming days. There are less than 400 of them. Sales for other festival events have already begun.
