2nd rehearsal of Liza Misnikova’s performance to take place at Gliwice Arena

The second rehearsal of the Belarusian representative for the Junior Eurovision-2019 will take place today at Gliwice Arena. Liza Misnikova will have 30 minutes to rehearse the performance of song “Ashen”. The performer and her ballet will go on stage in an image ready for the air. The Belarusian delegation together with the team will watch all the doubles of the performance and will be able to make adjustments to the storyboard after the rehearsal.