3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
2nd rehearsal of Liza Misnikova’s performance to take place at Gliwice Arena
The second rehearsal of the Belarusian representative for the Junior Eurovision-2019 will take place today at Gliwice Arena. Liza Misnikova will have 30 minutes to rehearse the performance of song “Ashen”. The performer and her ballet will go on stage in an image ready for the air. The Belarusian delegation together with the team will watch all the doubles of the performance and will be able to make adjustments to the storyboard after the rehearsal.
The final rehearsal of the contest will be held on Saturday. The show will take place on Sunday, November 24. It will be broadcast by Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 at 18:00.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All