3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
95 applications filed for national final of Eurovision-2020
Acceptance of applications completed.Belteleradiocompany is the organizer of the national selection for the competition, which will feature both novice performers and famous singers. Among the applicants are Alexey Gross, Vitaly Voronko, Angelica Pushnova, Aura, Janet ... The best applicants will be determined by the jury during live auditions. Their names will be announced on www.tvr.by website until 22 January, inclusively.
The auditions are expected to take place on 27 January. According to its results, the experts of TV, music and show business will select up to 12 finalists.
The final gala concert will take place not later than March 6. Its live broadcast will be held by Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The representative of our country at Eurovision will be determined by public voting and the jury.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All