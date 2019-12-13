95 applications filed for national final of Eurovision-2020

Acceptance of applications completed.Belteleradiocompany is the organizer of the national selection for the competition, which will feature both novice performers and famous singers. Among the applicants are Alexey Gross, Vitaly Voronko, Angelica Pushnova, Aura, Janet ... The best applicants will be determined by the jury during live auditions. Their names will be announced on www.tvr.by website until 22 January, inclusively.



The auditions are expected to take place on 27 January. According to its results, the experts of TV, music and show business will select up to 12 finalists.



The final gala concert will take place not later than March 6. Its live broadcast will be held by Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The representative of our country at Eurovision will be determined by public voting and the jury.



