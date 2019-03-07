Final run ends in Belteleradiocompany

Representative of Belarus at Eurovision in Tel Aviv will be determined today. The show will be decisive for one of the 10 finalists of the national selection.



A few hours ago, the final run was completed. Participants made final touches to their performances. Now the studio 600 Meters is preparing for the air.



This year the stage occupies almost the entire area of the studio 600 Meters. For the first time in the history of national selection podiums were built in Belteleradiocompany allowing artists to interact directly with the dance floor. The jury, which will elect a representative of Belarus at Eurovision-2019, will also be on stage with artists throughout the show.



Immediately after the performances, our colleague, the cultural commentator of the TV News Agency, will communicate with the vocalists.



At 22:00, the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will start broadcasting the gala concert. You can watch the show online on the website of Belteleradiocompany tvr.by.



Live broadcast will also be held by the Radius-FM radio station.