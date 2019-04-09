EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Participants for CIS festival of documentary films "Eurasia DOC" to be selected

The International CIS Documentary Film Festival "Eurasia DOC" began the selection of participants. Directors, screenwriters and journalists discussed the main themes of the contest at Moscow-Minsk teleconference. The forum will be held for the fourth time. Films for the competition can be sent before July 30. The festival itself will be held from September 30 to October 4 in Minsk and Smolensk.

