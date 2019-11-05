People's Artiste of Belarus Igor Olovnikov turns 65

The winner of the state award turns 65. A hereditary musician, soloist of the Belarusian Philharmonic, he became one of the organizers and head of the organ class of the Academy of Music and compiler of collections of Belarusian piano music. Igor Olovnikov toured as a pianist and organist in Russia, the UK, Germany, Poland, China, Japan and other countries. His repertoire is extremely diverse - from early Renaissance music to 21st century tunes. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Igor Olovnikov on his birthday.