PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Folk pop orchestra from Soligorsk becomes winner of the International Music Competition in Moscow

Igor Butman's saxophone joined the gala concert, which was attended by 100 people. The orchestra was conducted by Pavel Ovchinnikov (video).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All