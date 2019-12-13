PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

National culture of Belarus presented at International Charity Fair in New Delhi

India got familiar with the national culture of our country. Belarusian souvenirs, folk arts and crafts and traditional dishes were presented to the participants of the International Charity Fair.

The Embassy of Belarus accepted the invitation and actively supported the initiative of the Commonwealth Women's Association in New Delhi.

The performance of the folk song and dance ensemble "Polesskie Zori" attracted special interest of the fair visitors.

The proceeds were transferred to a special charity fund of the organizers of the event.

