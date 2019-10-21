National Art Museum to celebrate anniversary

The main art museum of the country is getting ready for the anniversary and show of new expositions. For the 80th anniversary of the National Art Museum, more than 170 works of art donated to the museum over the past 20 years were taken out of the storage. 5,000 paintings and sculptures were strictly selected for the festive exhibition. The visitors will see an icon from the former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, a painting by Pyotr Sergievich "Zvonar", found in Kupalovsky Theater. The four halls of the museum will host the presents from the diplomatic corps of China and Korea, as well as the collections of paintings by artists from Russia, Moldova and Armenia. Many gifts cost tens of thousands of dollars.