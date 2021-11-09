3.66 BYN
New collection of Belarusian perfumes by Vlad Rekunov at Mikhail Savitsky Gallery
The Belarusian perfumer Vlad Rekunov presented a new line of fragrances. It took about a year and a half for the creation of the perfumery. The collection of new products includes the author's fragrances for men, for women and "unisex" style. Each of the perfumes has its own stylized bottle. The event was held in the Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery within the framework of the exhibition project "Toulouse-Lautrec. Passion at the Moulin Rouge". The perfumer did not choose this location by chance.
Vlad Rekunov is a Belarusian perfumer with a worldwide reputation and a bright creative handwriting. By the way, his name is included in the Guinness Book of Records for the creation of the largest bottle of perfumes in the world.