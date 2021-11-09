New collection of Belarusian perfumes by Vlad Rekunov at Mikhail Savitsky Gallery

The Belarusian perfumer Vlad Rekunov presented a new line of fragrances. It took about a year and a half for the creation of the perfumery. The collection of new products includes the author's fragrances for men, for women and "unisex" style. Each of the perfumes has its own stylized bottle. The event was held in the Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery within the framework of the exhibition project "Toulouse-Lautrec. Passion at the Moulin Rouge". The perfumer did not choose this location by chance.