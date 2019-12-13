PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Watch new episode of X-Factor Belarus tonight at 20:45 on Belarus 1

The final is coming up. The passions are running high and the competition is growing. The trials of the X-FACTOR show in Belarus are getting tougher. During the TV castings, 150 contestants heard "yes" from the judges. However, there are only 100 places in the training camp. In the new episode of the show, the celebrity judges have to choose the best of the best.


Watch the new episode tonight on Belarus 1 at 20:45. You can also follow the project on the official accounts on social networks and You Tube.


