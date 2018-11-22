Online conference held on website tvr.by with producers of Junior Eurovision-2018

The producers of the large-scale show talked about the Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018 in Belarus today during an online conference on the website tvr.by. Questions were submitted by fans of the competition from around the world. The main question is whether the Minsk venue is ready to impress 15,000 viewers in Minsk-Arena, and whether Belteleradiocompany is ready to broadcast the show to millions of fans online.

According to Jon Ola Sand, Supervisor of the International Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018, Belarus is very well prepared for the contest.

Ivan Eismont, chairman of Belteleradiocompany, general producer of the international Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018, notes that everything is almost 100% ready. Now everything depends on the participants and their performances.

The second most important issue that worried the audience is the transparency of the voting procedure. The producers of the show assured that the system is functioning at the highest level. Recently it has been tested. The producers call on everyone to actively participate in the selection of the best performer.

The final concert of the international song contest will take place this Sunday, November 25.