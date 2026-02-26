3.75 BYN
Opera singing and pop music: Italian tenor Alessandro Safina captivates Minsk audience
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The world-renowned star of rock opera, Alessandro Safina, once again wins the hearts of the Minsk audience. His program featured the singer’s greatest hits, blending operatic vocals with pop music, including the famous "Luna," arias from operas, and tracks from films. The live sound was enriched by the Beltelecom Radiotelevision Symphony Orchestra, conducted this time by Nicola Simoni.
His unique "opera rock" style has gained worldwide acclaim, from Europe to Asia, and his albums continue to sell in millions of copies.