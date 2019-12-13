"The Marriage of Figaro" opera presented in semi-stage format at Belarusian State Philharmonic Society

The classical opera to the music of Mozart was presented in a new way at the Philharmonic Society. So the action was transferred from the Count's castle to a modern office. The State Academic Symphony Orchestra reanimated the semi-opera form of the opera. Maestro Alexander Anisimov has taken on the opera classics. The audience was presented with a fresh take on the classical text and libretto of the opera. The action unfolds in the office of the "cool" director of the firm. The performance is in Italian.