"The Marriage of Figaro" opera presented in semi-stage format at Belarusian State Philharmonic Society

The classical opera to the music of Mozart was presented in a new way at the Philharmonic Society. So the action was transferred from the Count's castle to a modern office. The State Academic Symphony Orchestra reanimated the semi-opera form of the opera. Maestro Alexander Anisimov has taken on the opera classics. The audience was presented with a fresh take on the classical text and libretto of the opera. The action unfolds in the office of the "cool" director of the firm. The performance is in Italian.

A music therapy session

The Belarusian State Philharmonic Society is going to close the season on July, 14 witha session of music therapy. The most famous works of classical music will be performed on the stage of the Great Hall in an exclusive author's project of the Center of Music Therapy. The new concert season will begin withRachmaninoff on August 25.


