Order of finalists of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 determined
Belteleradiocompany held a draw for the finalists of the national eliminations for Eurovision 2020. This will allow the organizer's creative team and contestants to begin preparations for the show today. The singers will rehearse their performances in the same order.
1. Shimanskaya Olga (NAPOLI) - Do not let me down
2. Zakharik Alexandra (Sasha Zakharik) - Rocky Road
3. Vakhomchik Anastasiya (Malashkevich Anastasiya) - Invisible
4. Grigoryeva Olga, Yanochkina Julia, Kaufman Svetlana (CHAKRAS band) - La-ley-la
5. Glamozda Anastasiya - Burning again
6. Razvadovskaya Anastasiya - Hello
7. Yaroche Yan - Fire
8. Pushnova Angelika - True Love
9. Khmelnitskaya Darya - On Fire
10. Bykova Julia (AURA) - Forbid them
11. Smolskaya Ekaterina (KeyCi) - Chili Pepper
12. Gribusova Valeria, Pashkevich Vladislav (VAL) - Until dawn.
The finals will be opened by the Napoli's performance and closed by electronic duo VAL. The gala concert will take place on February 28 in the Belarusfilm filming pavilion. Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will provide the live broadcasts.
