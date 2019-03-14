Organizers of Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk reveal some secrets of forum

The 28th Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk is being prepared for a musical summer. Festival director Gleb Lapitsky and Minister of Culture Yuri Bondar have revealed to journalists some of the secrets of the forum. The main theme at the opening ceremony will be the Year of Small Motherland. Among the novelties of the forum are jazz evenings, a KVN concert and festivals of auto-sound and cover-bands. Emphasis will be placed on the youth audience. Instead of the traditional Youth Day, there will be a five-day open-air festival with participation of BezBileta, J:МОРС, Naviband.



The average cost of a ticket to the festival concerts ranges from 20 to 50 rubles.



National artist of Russia and Georgia Tamara Gverdtsiteli will be the chairman of the jury of the contest of young performers. Slavianski Bazaar 2019 will be held from July 8 to 17.