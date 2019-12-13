3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Original war letters and house books - ancient documents presented at exhibition in Pushkin Library
The show presents more than a century old documents: birth certificates, marriage registration and abolition, receipts, bills, house books - school meals menu with a table of calories, dated 1919.
The historical and documentary exhibition dedicated to the Family Day opened in the Minsk regional library named after Pushkin. Archivists from two regions, Minsk and Leningrad, showed unique original front letters, receipts, as well as photos and household artifacts.
Exhibits on the exhibition shelves include paper evidence of everyday life of people during the Great Patriotic War and the postwar period, family relationships, parenting, as well as holidays, traditions and other aspects of Soviet family life.
The exhibition consists of five sections, which characterize the institution of the family in different historical periods.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All