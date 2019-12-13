Original war letters and house books - ancient documents presented at exhibition in Pushkin Library

The show presents more than a century old documents: birth certificates, marriage registration and abolition, receipts, bills, house books - school meals menu with a table of calories, dated 1919.

The historical and documentary exhibition dedicated to the Family Day opened in the Minsk regional library named after Pushkin. Archivists from two regions, Minsk and Leningrad, showed unique original front letters, receipts, as well as photos and household artifacts.

Exhibits on the exhibition shelves include paper evidence of everyday life of people during the Great Patriotic War and the postwar period, family relationships, parenting, as well as holidays, traditions and other aspects of Soviet family life.