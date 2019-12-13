3.42 RUB
From Cuba to Kyrgyzstan, from Italy to Azerbaijan - representatives of 14 countries come to Belarus for Slavianski Bazaar
Representatives of 14 countries from Cuba to Kyrgyzstan, from Italy to Azerbaijan have arrived in Belarus for the Slavianski Bazaar Festival. This season, Anna Trubetskaya will represent Belarus at the contest.
The participants traditionally have to perform two compositions. On the first day, Slavic c hits will be performed played by the Presidential Orchestra of Belarus. And the contestants will perform their versions of world hits at the closing ceremony of the festival on July 17.
