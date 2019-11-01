First Listapad guests arrive in Minsk

The 26th Listapad film festival opens today in Minsk. In the next eight days, the international film festival will present 154 films.



Film directors, actors and critics continue to arrive in Belarus. These are representatives of the film industry from Russia, Egypt, Belgium and Estonia.



In addition to the authors of the films in the delegations, the international jury of Fipresci traditionally present an independent award. Listapad's geography includes 50 countries



The winners of the six competitions will be determined by representatives from Cuba, Canada, Poland, Sweden and Argentina.



