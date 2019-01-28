3.43 RUB
Pinsk officially becomes cultural capital of Belarus-2019
The town received many gifts during the ceremony of passing the baton from Novopolotsk. A symbolic key was transferred, which shows all 10 cities participating in the action during its existence. Pinsk was chosen as the center of cultural events this year. The capital of Polesie is rich in historical and architectural heritage, there is the only Belarusian lute school and about 50 artistic groups here.
Over 400 cultural initiatives are planned this year - contests, festivals, exhibitions. One of the first events has already taken place - this is the traditional cancellation of the stamp Pinsk - Cultural Capital. To this date a limited edition of 20 thousand envelopes depicting the city was issued as well.
