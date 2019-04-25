Exhibition of antique weapons to be prepared for fans and guests of II European Games

The first exhibition in the framework of a large cultural program of the forum will be presented in Minsk on Friday: a vernissage dedicated to the martial arts of the continent will take place in the gallery of Mikhail Savitsky. More than 700 unique items have been prepared for guests - from rare documents to antique weapons.



Visitors can even hold some objects in their hands! The exhibition presents a so-called interactive hall with copies of old weapons.



