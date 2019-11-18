Support Belarus and its representative at Junior Eurovision

You can vote in the Web from any stationery and mobile device: PC, tablet, smartphone. The vote will start on Friday, November 22 at junioreurovision.tv.



After previews of all 19 participants you can vote for 3-5 performers you liked the best, including the representative of your country. The vote will last until the show itself on Sunday, November 24, and resume for 15 minutes right after the contest. The winner will be determined by the vote of the audience and the jury.



Choose your winner online.



