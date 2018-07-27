3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Visitors of Museum of Boulders can travel to all corners of Belarus in one night
Visitors of the Museum of Boulders can travel to all corners of Belarus in one night. There are more than two thousand huge rocks here. It took more than 5 years to create the collection. Each of the boulders has a history. The audience of the radio station Culture had the possibility to listen to their stories during a journey through the mysterious paths.
