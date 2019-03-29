3.42 RUB
Pakistani Embassy presents exhibition in National Art Museum
Diplomatic relations of Belarus and Pakistan has turned 25. The cooperation between the two states is developing steadily in all areas. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic in our country presented exhibits of art, calligraphy and gold and silver sculptures selected personally by the ambassador of Pakistan for the National Art Museum. In late April, a festival of Pakistani films will open in Minsk.
