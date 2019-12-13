3.42 RUB
Glassware from different periods presented in halls of Rumyantsevy and Paskevichi Palace in Gomel
In the halls of the Palace of the Rumyantsevy and Paskevichi in Gomel, unique museum collections of glassworks from different periods were presented. The exposition contains fifty rarities. Some were shown for the first time. Most of the items are finds of archaeologists in Gomel Region.
In addition to archaeological finds, the exhibition shows the museum's items. Some artifacts were donated by the residents of the region.
