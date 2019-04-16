PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Premiere at Bolshoi Theater: Die Fledermaus, operetta by Johann Strauss to be staged in Minsk

It returns to the Belarusian theatrical stage after half a century. The performance is the work of an international team. The director is Hungarian director Gábor Miklós Kerényi. The conductor is a maestro from Italy Gianluca Marcianò.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All