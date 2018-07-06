3.39 RUB
Auditions for Junior Eurovision held at Belteleradiocompany’s Studio 600 Meters
The finalists of the national selection for the Junior Eurovision will be determined today. At the moment, Belteleradiocompany is holding the auditions of the applicants. The jury will appreciate the compositions performed live. This year 62 young performers applied for the auditions. Names of the finalists will be announced in the evening news releases. The final show will be held in the format of the gala concert not later than September 15. This year Junior Eurovision Song Contest is hosted by Belarus on November 25 at Minsk Arena.
