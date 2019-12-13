5 elements of Belarusian culture from list of world intangible values presented at exhibition in National Library

The exhibition "Touch the heritage with the soul" opened in the National Library. The exposition is timed to the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. At the exhibition one can get familiar with five elements of the Belarusian culture, which are included in the list of world intangible values. These are the rituals of "Kolyady Tsars" and "Yuryev Round Dance", Budslavsky Fest, the beekeeping culture and straw weaving.

Valery Gromada, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus:

“Within the framework of the implementation of the convention, the Republic of Belarus has already done and, I am sure, will continue to do a tremendous work on the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. To date, 178 elements of the intangible cultural heritage of our country have already been included in the list of historical and cultural values of the Republic of Belarus”