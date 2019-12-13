3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
5 elements of Belarusian culture from list of world intangible values presented at exhibition in National Library
The exhibition "Touch the heritage with the soul" opened in the National Library. The exposition is timed to the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. At the exhibition one can get familiar with five elements of the Belarusian culture, which are included in the list of world intangible values. These are the rituals of "Kolyady Tsars" and "Yuryev Round Dance", Budslavsky Fest, the beekeeping culture and straw weaving.
Valery Gromada, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus:
“Within the framework of the implementation of the convention, the Republic of Belarus has already done and, I am sure, will continue to do a tremendous work on the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. To date, 178 elements of the intangible cultural heritage of our country have already been included in the list of historical and cultural values of the Republic of Belarus”
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Sergei Aleinik, in his turn, emphasized that the Belarusian people cherish their national traditions and have accumulated a tremendous cultural experience. In 2004, our country was among the first to ratify the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and consistently fulfills it. The exhibition is expected to continue its work in various regions.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All