3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Works of winners of National Prize in Fine Arts may be shortlisted for public museums procurement
The National award in the field of fine arts presented the art trophies. The Belarusian art school was presented in 8 creative nominations. Among the hits of the award in the department of monumental and monumental-decorative art is the ethnic "Tree of Roads," which decorates one of the stations of the capital's subway. The status of the best painter went to Vasily Vasilyev and his sacral subjects. Graphic solutions of Vsevolod Shvaiba exposing the drama of the Belarusian people, were appreciated by aesthetes as well.
Alesya Inozemtseva, deputy director of the National Center for Contemporary Arts of Belarus, curator of the exhibition project:
“There is a clear trend that Belarusian artists are now turning to national and, even one could say, traditional motifs in their art. Professional artists are looking for new sources of inspiration, new plasticity, new form in their national experience, including artistic, folk art.”
The works of the laureates claim to be on the short-list of museum state purchases. Exhibition projects of the winners of the National Prize in Fine Arts are welcome in the interiors of the Center for Contemporary Arts
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All