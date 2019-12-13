Works of winners of National Prize in Fine Arts may be shortlisted for public museums procurement

The National award in the field of fine arts presented the art trophies. The Belarusian art school was presented in 8 creative nominations. Among the hits of the award in the department of monumental and monumental-decorative art is the ethnic "Tree of Roads," which decorates one of the stations of the capital's subway. The status of the best painter went to Vasily Vasilyev and his sacral subjects. Graphic solutions of Vsevolod Shvaiba exposing the drama of the Belarusian people, were appreciated by aesthetes as well.

Alesya Inozemtseva, deputy director of the National Center for Contemporary Arts of Belarus, curator of the exhibition project:

“There is a clear trend that Belarusian artists are now turning to national and, even one could say, traditional motifs in their art. Professional artists are looking for new sources of inspiration, new plasticity, new form in their national experience, including artistic, folk art.”