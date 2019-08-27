PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Веlarusian Written Language Day to be held in Slonim

The holiday will start with presentation of the national literary awards. The guests will enjoy theatrical performances and try the printing equipment of the 18th century. A new bookstore wiill be unveiled on Saturday and scholars and authors from worldwide will meet at the literary round table.

