Development of literary relations between Belarus and Uzbekistan discussed at Yanka Kupala Museum

Representatives of the unions of writers and art academies, journalists and museum staff talked about the historical past and translations of modern literature, including the legacy of the Belarusian poet Stepan Likhodzievsky. During the war he translated to Uzbek poetry in the Belarusian language and lived in Tashkent.



The days of culture of Uzbekistan continue in Belarus. Today musicians, vocalists and choreographers will perform at Mogilev Regional Theater of Drama and Comedy.