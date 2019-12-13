3.43 RUB
Regional eliminations for "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" competitions to start on November 23
Less than a month is left until the start of the regional eliminations for the international competitions "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk 2022". The 31st season of the Festival of Arts traditionally expects vocalists from different parts of the world in the children's music contest and the contest of pop singers.
The first stage of the national auditions will start in Mogilev on November 23 at the Palace of Culture of the region. On December 2, the festival will continue in the Minsk Region, at the Palace of Culture in Molodechno. And on the next day, December 3, Grodno and Vitebsk regions will audition the candidates. In Gomel, regional auditions will be held on December 7 at the Municipal Centre of Culture and in Brest region on December 10, at the House of Culture in the town of Mir. The first stage of the national selection will end on December 13 in the capital on the stage of the concert hall "Upper City".
According to the results of regional auditions, up to 5 vocalists from each region and Minsk city will be selected for the second stage of qualifying rounds. Citizens of our country aged 8-14 years are entitled torepresentof Belarus in the children's music contest. Citizens of our country aged 8-14 years are entitled to represent Belarus in the children's music contest. Singersfrom 18 to 31can becomecandidatesfrom Belarus to the contest of pop singers.
